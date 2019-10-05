Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $2.60 Million; Axiom International Investors Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 8,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 12,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 20,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.93. About 331,065 shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 484,391 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 457 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 487,580 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Manhattan holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T owns 50,449 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 46,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na owns 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,558 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,900 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 67,535 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 688,307 were accumulated by Axa. Old Natl Bank In holds 0.02% or 7,099 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Management Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 40,482 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $257.01M for 7.01 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap Holdings N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00M for 51.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 19,033 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Company holds 128,265 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 13,259 shares. 30 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Waddell & Reed Finance has invested 0.4% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated reported 2,948 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 6,072 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 64,925 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 66,087 shares. Connable Office Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). National Bank Of America De accumulated 0.01% or 688,092 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.05% or 128,216 shares.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monolithic Power Systems to Report Third Quarter Results on October 25, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Semiconductor Demand Uncertain, KeyBanc Presents Stock Ideas – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 31,370 shares to 232,405 shares, valued at $35.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 402,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).