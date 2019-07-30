Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position by $814,800; Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Lowered Stake by $805,000 as Stock Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 2.56M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 726,713 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1,792 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 114,869 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 216,081 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 11,950 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 0% or 11,000 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 3,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 23,291 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tegean Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2% or 232,100 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 88,702 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.05% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Com holds 0.29% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 139,283 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DFS, HBAN, WES, TAP, MCD – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Bank Stocks Downgraded Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HBAN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Attunity Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cloud Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attunity Is On A Roll – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Innovative Industrial Properties, Attunity, TransAlta, Independence Holding, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Majesco â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.