Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered By $2.15 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding; John Bean Technologies (JBT)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc analyzed 50,000 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)'s stock declined 6.33%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $10.95 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $66.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 6.73 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 107 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 sold and trimmed holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 31.74 million shares, down from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Bean Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 71 Increased: 68 New Position: 39.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.05 million for 21.83 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.17. About 100,560 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, makes, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech divisions. It has a 24.88 P/E ratio. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.