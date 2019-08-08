Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Position By $2.05 Million; CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHAR (BLOZF) Sellers Increased By 0.8% Their Shorts

CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. BLOZF’s SI was 389,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 386,800 shares previously. With 188,600 avg volume, 2 days are for CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BLOZF)’s short sellers to cover BLOZF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 90,731 shares traded. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $8.27M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Call) now has $47.06B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 17.14M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,368 were reported by Cetera Limited Liability Co. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.87M shares. 18,750 were accumulated by Guardian. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 4,100 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 15.07 million shares. Gabalex Cap Lc holds 2.09% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 558 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shell Asset Management has 67,889 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt reported 8,840 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 546,296 shares. Advent Management De holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.46M shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target.