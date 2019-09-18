Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Valuation Declined; As Edwards Lifesciences Com Stk (EW) Market Valuation Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Boosted Holding

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (EW) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 31,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $217.7. About 175,076 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 324,718 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Ltd Com accumulated 2,592 shares. 40,384 are held by Hightower Limited Co. Bright Rock Ltd Liability Company reported 19,800 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0.02% or 221,892 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.19% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sei Investments Communication reported 0.15% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Personal accumulated 268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 4,360 were accumulated by Goelzer Invest. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,365 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.09% or 3,548 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) 6.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.