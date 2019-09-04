Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position; Rayonier (RYN) Sentiment Is 0.67

Rayonier Inc (RYN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 86 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 128 sold and reduced their stock positions in Rayonier Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 104.74 million shares, down from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Rayonier Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 91 Increased: 55 New Position: 31.

Rayonier Inc. engages in the sale and development of real estate and timberland management, as well as in the production and sale of cellulose fibers in the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Timber, Real Estate, Performance Fibers, and Wood Products. It has a 50.35 P/E ratio. Timber segment owns, leases, or manages timberlands and sells standing timber at auction to third parties, as well as sells delivered logs.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 230,537 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. for 2.10 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 700,000 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. has 2.69% invested in the company for 318,237 shares. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Co Inc has invested 2.14% in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,055 shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89 million for 224.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.