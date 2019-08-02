Tegean Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by $1.31 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Upped Position by $537,000 as Stock Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 745,217 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.04. About 1.98M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

