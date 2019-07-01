Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Value Declined; Bruce & Co Increased Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $545,200

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 44.29M shares traded or 65.47% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 701,481 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Bancshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.81M shares. Fort Point Prtnrs holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 4,658 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 22,123 shares stake. Manchester Management Llc owns 2,235 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,555 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,557 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.91 million shares. Bartlett Llc invested in 901 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Regions Finance Corporation owns 21,579 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 3,058 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0.02% or 1,622 shares. Huntington Retail Bank owns 25,588 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab reported 349,081 shares. 21,400 were accumulated by Pictet Comml Bank & Tru Ltd. Financial Bank owns 27,713 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Limited has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cwm Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Arrow Corporation has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 500 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.24% or 2.96M shares. State Street Corp reported 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.08% stake. Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 0.17% or 16,605 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Mngmt LP owns 50,000 shares.