Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $2.15 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Increased Holding in Ppg Ind Com (PPG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ppg Ind Inc Com (PPG) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 47,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 483,311 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.41M, up from 435,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ppg Ind Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 753,848 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 5.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Rams’ Morgan Fox Suffers Torn ACL; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 30/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO BOOST JUNIOR BANKER PAY BY UP TO 25%

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Homeowners Now Can Shop Interior Designer Leanne Ford’s Favorite PPG Paint Colors With New Color Guide at The Home Depot – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Survey Reveals 97% of Respondents Find Classroom Color, Design Positively Affect Student Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 4,429 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 39,855 shares stake. Argi Invest Services Ltd reported 6,726 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 115,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 25,798 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs accumulated 22,090 shares. Kepos Lp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Colony Lc stated it has 3,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Tru holds 2,725 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca), a California-based fund reported 6,087 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company reported 4,386 shares. Smithfield holds 123,846 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 86,297 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 281,760 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc C by 80,264 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $73.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 10,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,875 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.