Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $7.70 Million as Share Value Rose; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Cut Stake

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 18,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 29,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,440 shares to 44,860 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 116,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.