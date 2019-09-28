Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.39 Million Its Cm Fin (CMFN) Stake; Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) stake by 36.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 7.95 million shares as Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ)’s stock declined 59.42%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 30.01M shares with $37.21M value, up from 22.06 million last quarter. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd now has $992.36M valuation. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.0181 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4925. About 1.78 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) stake by 81.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 198,843 shares as Cm Fin Inc (CMFN)’s stock rose 2.23%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 45,000 shares with $342,000 value, down from 243,843 last quarter. Cm Fin Inc now has $95.75M valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q Net Investment Income 27 Cents/Share; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – CM Finance Schedules Earnings Release of Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 22/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Changes to monthly PPV lengths, CM Punk lawsuit on hold

