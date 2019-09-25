Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Nelnet (NNI) Holding by $1.48 Million; Stock Price Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Position Held by Bloom Tree Partners Llc

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 51,521 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-2; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Actions on Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2005-1; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2015-2; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-5; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23 million, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.28 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Nelnet Business Solutions Teams Up with Western Union Business Solutions – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nelnet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NNI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 667 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 4,262 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). State Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 142,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Invest Management LP De holds 0.16% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 34,621 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Company reported 13,600 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 11,078 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 21,054 shares. 87,015 are owned by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 8,650 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,452 shares to 17,113 shares, valued at $32.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,580 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.