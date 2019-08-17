Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Ball (BLL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $328,320

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA COACH LEHMANN SAYS FAMILY RECEIVED BACKLASH AFTER BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL, RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY; 24/04/2018 – Ball Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.74 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 97,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.14% stake. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 42,870 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 5.02 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cadence Cap reported 5,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 6,107 shares. Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.28% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct stated it has 6,836 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).