Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position by $814,800; Hikari Power LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Visa Class A (V) by $2.90 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.54 lastly. It is down 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, down from 171,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $335.14M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 127,500 shares to 327,500 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,330 shares to 38,920 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,960 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

