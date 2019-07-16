Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position by $814,800; Stock Declined; Cadinha & Co Lifted Its Schwab Charles (SCHW) Position by $3.94 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 211.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 93,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,314 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 44,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 9.10 million shares traded or 17.53% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 3.95 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.98M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 1,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 482,065 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 0.06% or 20,813 shares. Kempen Nv holds 1.65% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 1.43 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 3.01 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 1.68% or 810,300 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 858,966 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 395,608 shares. Grimes Inc reported 0.09% stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 261,866 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 11,073 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Huntington Looks Out For Small Business Owners With Fraud Protection And Unlimited Transactions – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 24, 2019 : UNP, BMY, AEP, LUV, RCI, FCX, GWW, MKC, AAL, HBAN, TXT, TAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. 250,000 shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R, worth $11.76 million.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,646 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 3.35% or 912,778 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt reported 2.2% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability has 102,482 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Finemark State Bank And Trust owns 5,569 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Ltd Llc holds 15,342 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 54,000 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.86 million shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Condor invested in 42,796 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Lc has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Echo Street Capital Management Limited invested 1.27% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity has 29,489 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp stated it has 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Perkins Coie holds 1.12% or 56,159 shares in its portfolio.