Tegean Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $814,800 as Stock Rose; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $441,063 as Valuation Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 7.93M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 73,897 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,980 shares to 208,374 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 439,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Great Elm Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 46,137 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 265,278 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Inc reported 108,332 shares. 114,060 were reported by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp. American Intll stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Jane Street Group Llc invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Riverhead Mngmt Llc holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 700 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 545 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 53,987 were reported by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Mutual Of America Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,138 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Pier Capital Ltd Liability invested 1.4% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

