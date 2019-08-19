Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $1.10 Million; Loews Lifted Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $2.48 Million

Loews Corp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, up from 283,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 4.59M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 668,459 shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 1.45M shares. Kahn Brothers Gp De reported 1.24 million shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 12,385 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 32,954 shares in its portfolio. Goldentree Asset Management LP has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 1.20M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,290 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 213 shares. Moreover, Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 31,644 shares. 328,114 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 235,800 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.02% or 382,325 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,654 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.5% or 3.61 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 273,484 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,054 were reported by Westpac Corporation. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 197,530 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Millennium Llc has invested 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bowling Mngmt Ltd holds 0.34% or 35,669 shares. 5.82M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Northern holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7.46 million shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust owns 34,339 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 13,861 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.21% stake. Horizon Invest Limited Com reported 41,013 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). M Secs Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 11,368 shares. Community Bankshares Na stated it has 344 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $33.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 474,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).