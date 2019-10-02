Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $3.01 Million as Stock Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position Upped by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 9.25 million shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 2.48M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 80,000 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $178.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.94M shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).