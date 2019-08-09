Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Air Lease (AL) Holding by $4.34 Million; Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by $11.44 Million as Share Value Rose

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 334,815 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 22/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO – GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN Il; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 15/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical: Proceeds From Offering About $100.3 Million; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 742,209 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Division stated it has 0.06% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Broadfin Cap Ltd Company accumulated 1.99M shares or 2.65% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability reported 10,475 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd invested in 42,197 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw & Company Incorporated has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 31,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,063 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,117 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Prudential Financial invested in 356,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard owns 1.03 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 100,504 shares.

Analysts await La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 44.55% or $0.90 from last year’s $-2.02 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Deliver a Beat in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “La Jolla: Insider Buying In This Controversial Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LJPC, PYPL, CVX – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) CEO George Tidmarsh on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Reporting Data For A Mid-Stage Study, La Jolla Has Several Other Irons In The Fire For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease’s (AL) CEO John Plueger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease (AL) Announces Activity Update for Second Quarter – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis LP has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parkside National Bank & has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,081 shares. Beach Llc stated it has 0.74% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 5,909 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 11,584 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc stated it has 826,807 shares. 21,492 are held by James Inv. Nordea Investment Ab invested in 36,900 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,767 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 186,000 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 5.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 113,071 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 17,303 shares in its portfolio.