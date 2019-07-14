Tegean Capital Management Decreased Stake in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Price Declined; First Personal Financial Services Has Boosted Its Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $666,927

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 347,907 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The New York-based John G Ullman Associates has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bridges Management Incorporated owns 10,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ent Service accumulated 306 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,129 shares. Gabalex Mngmt Limited Company holds 2.09% or 175,000 shares. Allstate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 66,805 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wesbanco Bank reported 6,656 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 302,080 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company holds 359,459 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mgmt Associates Ny invested in 0.49% or 7,600 shares. Paradigm Asset Co accumulated 700 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 1,807 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).