Tegean Capital Management Decreased Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $814,800; As Kemper Del (KMPR) Stock Value Declined, Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 8.27 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 61,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 321,946 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, down from 383,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 457,446 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 95,531 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0.04% or 2.96 million shares. Two Sigma Llc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 4.37M shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 2.75 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Federated Pa stated it has 0.2% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.06% or 45,767 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 206,327 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). American Rech Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 6,831 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.03% or 15.98 million shares. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Predict 11% Upside For ONEO – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $335.26 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,200 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 733,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kemper raises capital, gets more revolving credit – Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kemper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kemper Corp (KMPR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $86.58 million for 13.94 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,875 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 166,554 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 142,407 shares. 7,795 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 6,000 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Salem Counselors reported 206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 78,040 shares. First Mercantile holds 3,687 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.58% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 122,415 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated accumulated 310,335 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Landscape Cap Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 18,528 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,250 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 38,555 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 188,872 shares.