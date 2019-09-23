Tegean Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Price Rose; Selz Capital Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 11.51 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 10.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer invested in 51,685 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 317 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1.19M shares. 346 are owned by Carroll Assoc. Hennessy holds 0.12% or 62,900 shares. 6,060 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 8.18M shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.91% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 331,200 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advsr Asset Inc has 28,514 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 291,700 shares. 34,400 were reported by Alberta Mgmt Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% or 4.94 million shares. 27,159 are owned by Comm Commercial Bank.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 Chip Stocks Rallying on China Trade Rhetoric – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 23, 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.1% stake. Welch Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.76% or 262,794 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc invested in 72,706 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 29,896 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Waverton Invest Mgmt reported 1.42M shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 5.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,461 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset Mngmt holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.71 million shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 32,149 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cincinnati Ins reported 1.43 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd stated it has 206,660 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Gru Incorporated reported 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 60,451 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,780 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 3.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).