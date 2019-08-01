Tegean Capital Management Decreased Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $2.05 Million as Market Value Rose; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Price Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 772,095 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 34.49M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Financial Bank invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 260,963 shares. 11,485 were reported by Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Roundview Cap Lc stated it has 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Lc has 0.6% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Victory Mngmt Inc invested in 61,419 shares. Fagan Inc stated it has 28,565 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117,563 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 22,933 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc stated it has 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eaton Vance stated it has 880,777 shares. Washington Tru State Bank accumulated 2,595 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Incorporated holds 25,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 27.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 6.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group Inc Inc reported 91,826 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 121,955 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 505 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 228,498 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 43,806 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl stated it has 5.73% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Maverick Cap Limited holds 637,570 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 161 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 19,838 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia reported 292,440 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 37,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 322,500 shares. Citigroup has 39,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio.