Tegean Capital Management Decreased Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Stock Rose; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Loews Has Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 3.09 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST +4.8 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Calls on GM To Consider ShareWork Ohio Program for Lordstown Employees; 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA BY END-APRIL; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 20.91 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 143,200 shares. Pointstate Cap LP accumulated 945,724 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited invested in 2.57M shares. Schwerin Boyle stated it has 1.11 million shares or 4.51% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 58,102 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com stated it has 522,600 shares. Tobam holds 0% or 1,857 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 78 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 101.85M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 532 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. John G Ullman & Associate holds 9,550 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 25,295 shares. Natixis has 0.25% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 288,038 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Are Still Underestimating GM and Ford – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Navistar Cuts Medium-Duty Truck Production In Ohio – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM and Ford model for global recession possibility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 27.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank accumulated 902 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 91,333 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 15,800 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 175,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 476,622 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 10,616 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 4.42M shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 3,650 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 8,685 were accumulated by John G Ullman And. Parkside National Bank Trust reported 0.01% stake. Somerset Trust has 1,155 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.