Tegean Capital Management Decreased Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $814,800; Srb Has Increased Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position by $21.60 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Communications Inc holds 86,805 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2.96M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 308,209 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 6.28M shares. Edge Wealth Lc invested in 19,387 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 25,856 shares. Girard Prtn owns 16,766 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 164,996 shares. 33,658 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. 56,803 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Moreover, Bp Public Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 115,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 122,528 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc owns 159,479 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 596,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

