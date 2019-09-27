Tegean Capital Management Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding By $4.08 Million; Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Had 4 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 17.61% above currents $244.58 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 17 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, August 30. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, August 30 to “Market Perform” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Credit Suisse maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, August 30. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $28600 target. Piper Jaffray downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Friday, August 30 by UBS. See Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) latest ratings:

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc analyzed 20,000 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)'s stock rose 7.52%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $10.23 million value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.10% above currents $209.04 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Gru accumulated 15,629 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 5,608 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2,804 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 877,353 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Com owns 581 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Natixis accumulated 9,094 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 65,614 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,510 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,000 shares. Violich Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 212,223 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac reported 43,570 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold Ulta Beauty, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De reported 17,193 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 578 shares. Contravisory Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,011 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co invested in 23,995 shares. Harvey Investment Lc owns 2.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,722 shares. Duncker Streett Communication Inc accumulated 150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bellecapital Int Limited, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,023 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Wright Invsts owns 1,301 shares. 532,581 are held by Waddell Reed Fincl. 5,886 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 760 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 1,033 shares.

The stock increased 3.50% or $8.27 during the last trading session, reaching $244.58. About 1.87 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M