Tegean Capital Management Cut Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $2.25 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Holding Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 24,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 105,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.69M, up from 81,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $443.75. About 518,930 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as adjusted; 16/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Joins Those Seeing Summer Tailwinds for Munis; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Privacy Policy; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Net $1.09B; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 13/04/2018 – BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink’s pay by 9 percent in 2017 -filing; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 1.03M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 6,154 shares to 33,547 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,201 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

