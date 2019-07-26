Tegean Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Keycorp New (KEY); Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Nokia (NOK) Position by $4.00 Million; Stock Value Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 32.17 million shares traded or 36.44% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 17/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia Launches Program to Help Fund Smart Cities in Canada; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 4.43M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Financial Advisers Lc holds 101,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 1.31 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 196,252 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 14,705 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 179,136 shares. 40,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 693,432 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Pcl. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 12,600 shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated accumulated 3.38M shares. Automobile Association invested in 0.19% or 4.60M shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 67,900 shares to 464,000 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).