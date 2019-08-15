Tegean Capital Management Boosted Stake in Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by $2.05 Million; Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $696,775 as Stock Value Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 8.89 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $272.18. About 1.90 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.47 million. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

