Tegean Capital Management Boosted Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $9.45 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Ntv Asset Management Llc

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $200.13. About 19.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 4.22 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Ford’s F-150 truck franchise alone is worth more than the whole company: Morgan Stanley; 13/03/2018 – CASTELLUM AB CAST.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 125 FROM SEK 116; 30/04/2018 – Agility Fuel Solutions and Morgan Olson Introduce High-Performance CNG Walk-In Vans on Freightliner Custom Chassis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 2.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Markel Corporation has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orrstown Fincl has 2.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,113 shares. Chevy Chase holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.41M shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 7.89M shares. Bellecapital Intll invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill Associate owns 6,889 shares. California-based Pacifica Cap Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 261,835 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 4,258 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Retirement Planning Group has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.57M were accumulated by Hl Services Llc. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.