Tegean Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $3.01 Million; Litespeed Management Stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Cut as Valuation Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 404,660 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 712,908 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 73.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 60,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Franklin Resources holds 16,743 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.02% or 13,978 shares. Sei invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jefferies Grp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 10,000 shares. 7,701 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 352,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 2,102 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 469 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 247,146 shares. Bares Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.29% or 1.87 million shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc reported 2.53M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).

