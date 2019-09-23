Teewinot Capital Advisers Raised Stake in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $2.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Exelon (EXC) by $1.00 Million

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 67,961 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, up from 46,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 10.38 million shares traded or 75.57% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 919,037 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – FAA SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUNDSTOP CANCELLED; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,362 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 0.44% stake. Cibc Asset owns 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 99,947 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 32,036 shares. British Columbia Invest reported 0.08% stake. Captrust Financial Advisors invested 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.19% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9.95 million shares. 3,037 are held by Hm Payson. Uss Investment Mgmt Limited has 625,681 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 45,943 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Victory Cap stated it has 922,439 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 16,625 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il owns 37,989 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Paradigm Asset Comm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Shares for $99,584 were bought by Christie Edward M III. The insider Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $310.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.