Teewinot Capital Advisers Raised Its Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE) as Stock Price Declined; Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $357,750 as Share Price Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 333,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 340,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 82,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 424,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, up from 342,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 657,546 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,390 shares to 264,948 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Marriott Corp New Com (NYSE:HST) by 38,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,135 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III. On Wednesday, July 31 Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 2,500 shares.

