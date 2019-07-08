Teewinot Capital Advisers Maintains Position in Citigroup (C); Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Has Cut by $15.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 9.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 474,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.82 million, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 6.98M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 585,829 shares. Shellback Capital LP reported 175,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.17M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Conning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 240,437 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Co Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 14,706 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 4,297 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 60,800 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 2,611 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 163,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 37,085 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 4,459 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 37,688 shares to 43,794 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.18M for 101.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.

