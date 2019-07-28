Teewinot Capital Advisers Maintains Holding in Spirit Airls (SAVE); Cme Group (CME) Holder Cls Investments Has Raised Position

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 82,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 424,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, up from 342,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.78M shares traded or 254.66% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1095.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 5,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,954 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,387 shares to 311,046 shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 12,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,566 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.78% or 483,480 shares in its portfolio. Moore LP owns 105,032 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 1,680 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 996,943 shares. Nadler Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Wade G W & has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,094 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 38,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Tru Comm accumulated 0.13% or 7,410 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 5,540 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd reported 0.12% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 499,852 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading invested in 11,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.2% or 586,008 shares.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Nv stated it has 0.72% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 615,965 are held by Primecap Mngmt Com Ca. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0.01% or 10,233 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 0% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 22,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 424,957 shares for 7.51% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 604,638 shares. Scout Investments reported 172,730 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 32,499 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated stated it has 9,700 shares. Regions Financial owns 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 200 shares. Amer Interest Gru has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 9,502 shares.