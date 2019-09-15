Teewinot Capital Advisers Lifted Its Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $2.35 Million as Stock Declined; Uniqure N V F (QURE) Holder Doheny Asset Management Upped Stake

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 23,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 406,724 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 872,266 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares to 1,947 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,300 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 140 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 214,439 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 206,211 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 573,255 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 215 shares. Rbf Limited Com reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 5,017 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Commerce Na. Amer Int Group Incorporated Inc owns 43,622 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 9,394 shares.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $310.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Shares for $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.