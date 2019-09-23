Teewinot Capital Advisers Increased Its Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake by $2.35 Million as Stock Declined; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position by $8.81 Million; Shares Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 654,367 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 267,173 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800. 2,375 shares were bought by Christie Edward M III, worth $99,584.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,403 are held by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 4,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 26,752 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 600,878 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 16,047 shares. Kempen Nv accumulated 177,174 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 11,000 shares. 17,791 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Services Automobile Association holds 15,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Gru Inc reported 85 shares. Aqr Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 174,950 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 13,546 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 2,287 shares or 0% of the stock.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $310.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.