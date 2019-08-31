Teewinot Capital Advisers Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Upped by $15.65 Million; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Assetmark Upped Position

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1739.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 115,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, up from 6,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 104.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 579,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34M, up from 556,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 17% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Com reported 1.56 million shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 3.66 million shares. Terril Brothers reported 582,172 shares stake. Paradigm Lc invested in 3.61% or 345,138 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blackrock reported 564.52M shares. Endeavour holds 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 54,812 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 6,269 shares. West Chester Advsr has 12,268 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.48% or 1.46 million shares. Mathes Com holds 0.67% or 47,501 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Lp reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,081 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,838 are held by Brighton Jones Limited Liability. 19,683 were reported by Page Arthur B. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne invested in 4.19% or 105,669 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank reported 4,087 shares. 17,235 are held by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 2,384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Co Pa owns 60,977 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 173,939 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 276,004 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.67 million shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 32,424 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 426,122 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,651 shares. Cadinha Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,077 shares. 919,391 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.