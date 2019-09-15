Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Cut Position by $1.39 Million as Stock Declined

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 15,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 34,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, down from 49,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 1.76 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.63M, down from 245,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST COMPLETELY CHANGE THE WAY IT REQUESTS USERS’ PERMISSION TO USE THEIR DATA; 27/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s snub of UK parliament “astonishing” says lawmaker; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

