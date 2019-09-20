Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Position in Spirit Airls (SAVE) by $2.35 Million; Jvl Advisors Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 853,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 7.71 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 896,245 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE)

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 23.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.