Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Shares Rose; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Upped Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 104.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 579,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34 million, up from 556,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 5.51 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 6,970 shares to 18,201 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,520 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

