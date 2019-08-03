Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $9.30 Million as Shares Rose; Post Holdings Common (POST) Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Position

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc Common (POST) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 280,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 268,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 1.48M shares traded or 163.40% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 35,755 shares worth $3.50M. 2,500 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares with value of $240,374 were sold by BROWN JAY W.

