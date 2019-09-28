Teewinot Capital Advisers Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.83 Million as Valuation Rose; Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Position Held by Shannon River Fund Management Llc

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 146,314 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 220,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.63 million, down from 245,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH HOME DEVICES IN THE FALL; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 06/03/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 08/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former Director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES `M’ IN MESSENGER TO TRANSLATE IN MARKETPLACE; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – FTC Confirms It Has Open, Nonpublic Investigation Into Facebook Privacy Practices

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares to 238,200 shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kraken Launches OceanVisionâ„¢ Project – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVFM)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hillhouse-backed Topsports launches up to $1.2 bln Hong Kong IPO -term sheet – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altaba: Cash Shell Offering Double-Digit Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Psagot House Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Legal & General Group Public reported 98,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 8,939 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 4.47M shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 1.21M shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Baystate Wealth Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 900,509 shares. 11,605 are held by Mackenzie. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.05% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Facebook, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stockâ€™s Past – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Company owns 5,888 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 42,554 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 610,706 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 1.51% or 1.46 million shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Com owns 4,857 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Comm has invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palladium Partners Llc holds 40,353 shares. Selkirk Limited Liability Corp holds 4.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 45,000 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt holds 2.97% or 81,936 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc invested in 3,338 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com accumulated 6,909 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America, a New York-based fund reported 87,030 shares. Broad Run Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 106,101 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 4.66 million shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corporation reported 287,934 shares stake.