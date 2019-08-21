Teewinot Capital Advisers Boosted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $9.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $7.16 Million as Stock Declined

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 2.57 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25M, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares to 278,820 shares, valued at $29.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Medtronic & Novo Nordisk – Nasdaq" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session – Benzinga" published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

