Teewinot Capital Advisers Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $16.11 Million; King Street Capital Management LP Lowered Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $167.40 Million

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 97,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 245,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.99 million, up from 148,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 23/05/2018 – Wired: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Facebook over use of personal data – report; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $715.60 million for 7.34 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.