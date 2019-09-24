Teekay (TK) Holding Increased by Susquehanna International Group Llp; Kylin Management Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Has Trimmed by $21.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 768.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 515,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 582,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 408,961 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 3.51 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 76,900 shares to 139,800 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (Call) (IEMG) by 58,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).