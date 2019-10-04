Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 22.33 188.95M -0.08 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.19 50.89M 0.16 13.10

Table 1 demonstrates Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 16,113,764,284.50% -2.2% -1% Safe Bulkers Inc. 2,637,197,491.84% 3.4% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares and 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 31.9%. Comparatively, 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54% Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats Teekay Tankers Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.