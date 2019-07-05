Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Both Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.43 N/A -0.20 0.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 10 1.80 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -2.4% Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Navigator Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Navigator Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.88% and an $1.2 average target price. Navigator Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 41.99% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Navigator Holdings Ltd. looks more robust than Teekay Tankers Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navigator Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.8% and 69.6%. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 31.9%. Comparatively, Navigator Holdings Ltd. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86% Navigator Holdings Ltd. -7.46% -8.36% 1.68% -15.44% -5.5% 9.57%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd. was more bullish than Navigator Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Navigator Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of July 12, 2017, it operated a fleet of 38 vessels. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.