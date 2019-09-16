Teekay Tankers LTD (TNK) Holder Huber Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.18 Million; Thornburg Investment Management Has Cut Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 198,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489.92 million, down from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $118.84. About 5.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 7.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 1.21M shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has risen 25.11% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TNK News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Bd Audit Committee; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY TANKERS LTD – DECIDED TO ELIMINATE MINIMUM DIVIDEND PAYMENT, WHICH WILL RESULT IN RETAINING APPROXIMATELY $32 MLN OF CASH FLOW ANNUALLY; 16/03/2018 Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Board Audit Committee; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Rev $168.465M; 27/03/2018 – Teekay Tankers Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY TANKERS LTD TNK.N – QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $168.5 MLN VS $130.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.08; 17/04/2018 – Teekay Tankers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Teekay Tankers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Loss $0.07

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 58,842 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $26.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quimica Y Minera Chil (NYSE:SQM) by 206,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com holds 823,573 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.64% or 19,951 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 47,421 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 37,840 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 190,443 shares stake. Dupont Capital holds 1.01% or 394,773 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp invested in 208,193 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.09% or 51,642 shares in its portfolio. 51,889 are held by Maryland Capital Mngmt. Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,037 shares. 37,051 were accumulated by Lynch Assoc In. Rodgers Brothers has 10,376 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold TNK shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 1.04% less from 62.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.35M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 192,600 shares. Gru One Trading Lp reported 5,474 shares. Blackrock invested in 9.60 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 44,172 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 28,473 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 293,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 681,357 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 31,401 shares. 683 Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK). Ameritas Investment invested in 0% or 15,129 shares. 73,750 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 435,084 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $31.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 115,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).