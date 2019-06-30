Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.42 N/A -0.20 0.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.40 N/A 0.42 8.43

In table 1 we can see Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -2.4% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a 0.26 beta and it is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.25% and an $1.2 consensus target price. On the other hand, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s potential upside is 64.18% and its consensus target price is $5.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is looking more favorable than Teekay Tankers Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.8% and 58.4%. 31.9% are Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd. has stronger performance than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.